Bevin proposes walking prayer groups to help curb gun violence

VanToya Johnson rebukes Bevin's proposal to stop gun violence with prayer

VanToya Johnson, who lives in west Louisville, loudly shouted out “hypocrite” to Gov. Matt Bevin as she left a meeting called by Bevin to discuss gun violence on June 1, 2017. “He was up there running off his mouth and he didn’t give nobody a question or voice their opinion about what to do. I’m sick and tired of this killing,” she said.