Kentucky’s courts system asks for audit amid attorney general investigation

In the midst of a state attorney general investigation, the administrative arm of Kentucky’s court system has asked state Auditor Mike Harmon to review its financial operations.
The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release Friday that the audit started June 1 and will include recommendations from Harmon on how to improve management of the AOC’s finances.
“I’ve long been a proponent of transparency within the administration of the judicial branch,” Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said in a news release. “Requesting this audit demonstrates our commitment to openness and accountability.”
AOC spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt did not immediately comment when asked whether the audit was requested because of the attorney general’s investigation of its surplus sales.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported in April that Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office was investigating a 2014 “employees only” sale in which four surplus vehicles were sold for prices 70 percent or more below their current values. The newspaper also reported that one employee had been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Hiatt said she did not immediately know Friday the status of the employee and continued to decline to identify the person.
The AOC has refused to release any information about the sales in question, but documents obtained by the Herald-Leader from the state Transportation Cabinet showed that some of the 225 employees at the AOC’s Frankfort headquarters got extremely good deals.
For example, one such worker paid $1,250 in September 2014 for a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with 116,181 miles. Less than two years later, Glenn Nissan in Lexington resold the same car for $4,500, according to transportation records.
The 2008 Impala brought the highest price in the AOC’s vehicle auction. The lowest was $300, according to the Transportation Cabinet.
It is unclear how many bids were made on those vehicles, or even how many surplus vehicles have been sold by the AOC since they began holding employee-only sales in 2013. The AOC has refused to provide that information, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Kentucky Open Records Act would require any other public agency to release the documents requested by the newspaper, but the judicial branch of state government is not subject to that law.
The attorney general’s office has not said when the investigation might conclude.
AOC director Laurie K. Dudgeon said the ongoing audit will help AOC officials “ensure we have the right checks and balances in place.”
In a letter outlining the scope of the review, Harmon said the primary focus of the audit “will be to evaluate AOC’s policies and procedures over its financial activities and other operations to determine whether management can rely on these processes to help ensure the risk of waste, fraud, and abuse is at an acceptably low level.”
Harmon said his office will interview key AOC employees and review written procedures and analyze financial information such as accounting records and other internal financial information such as contracts, invoices, and bank records.
“At the conclusion of our work, we will also provide training to AOC employees on good management and governance practices, including recommendations that result from this special examination,” he said.
The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 404 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. It has an annual budget of $74.85 million.
