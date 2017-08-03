‘This is a rescue mission.’ Barr hasn’t giving up on replacing Obamacare

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Flintridge Drive fire scene Pause 1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 1:32 UK football's Jordan Griffin setting an example 1:58 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball 1:20 Ex-Cats Macy, Chapman and Mills play in exhibition doubles tennis match 1:13 Quinton Bohanna making impression on UK football 0:46 Barr says he's happy with the White House's agenda 2:02 Amy McGrath for Congress Announcement Video 0:59 State hopes to provide better interpretation of Jefferson Davis statue in Capitol Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email When asked whether he's happy with the job President Donald Trump is doing, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, danced around the question and said he's happy with the agenda coming from the White House. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

When asked whether he's happy with the job President Donald Trump is doing, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, danced around the question and said he's happy with the agenda coming from the White House. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com