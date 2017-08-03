Somerset judge announces he’ll run for Kentucky Supreme Court

A Somerset judge announced his intention to run for a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court Thursday.
David Tapp, who is circuit court judge for Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties, is running to represent the Third Supreme Court District, which spans 27 counties in south-central Kentucky. That seat is currently held by Justice Daniel Venters, who is not seeking re-election.
“I’ve been blessed to serve Kentucky as a judge and I have more still to contribute,” Tapp said.. “I believe in the limited but crucial role that the courts play in our system of government.”
Tapp said he’s concerned about drugs, crime, poverty, education and under-employment issues in south-central Kentucky and said he has used his time as a circuit judge to combat some of the problems the community has faced.
“These issues all play out in our courts,” Tapp said. “And it is our responsibility to address these issues whenever appropriate.”
Tapp has been a circuit court judge since 2005 and has served as a district Jjudge, prosecutor, private attorney and law enforcement officer. He has five daughters and one grandchild with his wife, Debbie.
Kentucky Supreme Court justice is a non-partisan position and the candidate’s political affiliations do not appear on the ballot. However, Tapp donated $1,500 to former Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher in 2003 and was appointed to the United States’ Coordinating Council for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
Comments