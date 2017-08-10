Trump scolds McConnell on Twitter, then implies he should step aside

For the third time in 24 hours, President Donald Trump turned to one of his biggest platforms — his Twitter account — to vent his displeasure with Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell. Then, he implied that McConnell should step aside from his position as Senate Majority Leader.
In his latest Twitter salvo Thursday afternoon, Trump urged the Senate Majority Leader to “Get back to work” on health care, adding, “You can do it!”
That followed a Tweet directed at McConnell on the same topic earlier in the day.
“Can you believe Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn’t get it done,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare.”
Later, in response to a question from the White House press pool, Trump implied the Senate’s top Republican should step aside if he can’t pass Trump’s legislative agenda.
“Well, I’ll tell you what,” Trump said, “If he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done – infrastructure – if he doesn’t get that done, then you should ask me that question.”
Trump has not been afraid to use his Twitter account to attack congressmen, but until recently had generally stayed away from McConnell, who is one of the most powerful men in Washington and an important ally in passing Trump’s legislative agenda.
That changed after McConnell said Trump had “excessive expectations” about what congress would be able to achieve during a speech in Florence Tuesday.
Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017
Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017
Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017
McConnell’s statement came in a speech about how Republicans still have time to accomplish their agenda before the 2018 election, while hailing the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and the elimination of several Obama-era regulations. Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, is a member of Trump’s cabinet as his Secretary of Transportation.
Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino took to Twitter to criticize McConnell after the speech, followed by Sean Hannity, a Fox News host sympathetic to the Trump administration.
Trump has tweeted about McConnell three times since, including an early afternoon tweet that urged the Senate Majority Leader to “Get back to work,” and saying, “You can do it!”
Trump is on a 17 day working vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster New Jersey.
In response to the president’s comments, a spokesman for McConnell said: “The Leader has spoken repeatedly about the path forward regarding Obamacare repeal and replace multiple times on the Senate floor, at media availabilities and in Kentucky.”
When asked about his relationship with Trump at the Fancy Farm political picnic on Saturday, McConnell chuckled.
“I talk to the president a lot,” he said. “He loves to talk to people and I give him my position. As you can imagine we are frequently on the phone together. I give him my advice. Sometimes he takes it.”
In the past, McConnell has expressed reservations about the president’s Twitter habits.
“I’ve been pretty candid with him and all of you that I’m not a fan of the daily tweets,” McConnell said during a press conference in February, according to The Hill.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Comments