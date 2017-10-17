Bevin promises to unveil pension reform plan ‘very soon.’ Lawmakers hint at details.

For the past two weeks, Republican leaders have been holed up in long meetings deliberating over their solution to Kentucky’s pension crisis.
According to Gov. Matt Bevin, the public will get a chance to see a plan, with changes detailed in bullet points, any day now.
“I think that will happen very soon,” Bevin told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
Bevin met with Republican legislative leaders on Sunday and Monday to tweek the proposal, according to state Rep. Bam Carney, R-Campbellsville.
Carney said some of Monday’s changes potentially swung votes in favor of the GOP plan, though he would not reveal those changes.
“I don’t want to ruin the surprise,” Carney quipped.
Republicans have remained tight-lipped about the changes they plan to make to the state’s pension systems — among the worst funded in the country — though some details have leaked out, such as requiring 401(K)-style investment accounts for most new state workers.
Carney said lawmakers made progress on negotiations over a controversial proposal that would move teachers into a 401(K)-style plan after they have worked 27 years. Carney did not indicate what resolution was reached.
He also cast doubt on a proposal that would put teachers, who do not pay in the Social Security system, into a retirement plan that requires school boards to make their would-be Social Security payments.
“Not saying it’s totally off the table, but that’s not looking very favorable because of the cost that would be passed on to the districts,” Carney said.
Although Carney, who is a public school employee, gave limited details about the plan, he offered a full-throated endorsement of the discussed reform.
“From the teacher’s standpoint, I really think this proposal is very fair,” he said. “I think it meets all legal and moral responsibility, and I think it’s going to be one that most, obviously you’re never going to please everybody with an issue like this, but I think most teachers will see it as a good faith, legal effort to basically meet the needs that they were promised.”
House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, has stressed that his members would like 30 days to study the proposal and hear from constituents before voting on the issue.
Bevin said Tuesday that lawmakers will have “plenty of time” to digest the proposal, though he did not specify what that means.
He also wouldn’t say when he plans to call lawmakers into a special legislative session to deal with the issue.
“When do I expect?” Bevin said. “As soon as I call it. I have a pretty good idea of when that would be. In fairness, again, I could throw out a date, but if we allow the door to be opened and the horse to run out before we’ve hooked up the cart, what good does that do?”
