Plan ends pensions for most future public workers. Costly changes for current workers.

Gov. Matt Bevin, along with House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, unveiled their solution to Kentucky’s pension crisis in a news conference and on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“Keeping the promise is what we’re really doing here today,” Bevin said as the Capitol news conference began.
For current retirees, the plan brings “basically no changes,” Hoover said.
He also said the plan does not increase the retirement age or change the pension plans of current teachers.
Future teachers and non-hazardous public employees will have to enroll in defined-contribution accounts, commonly known as 401(k) investment accounts, Hoover said.
Stivers called the plan “morally responsible” and “legally defensible.”
Plan would require most existing state and local workers to contribute extra 3% of salary for retiree health benefits. ^JS— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
"Celebrate this. This is a good day for the workers of Kentucky," Bevin says, concluding pensions news conference. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
"You can go whenever you want, and you can take everything that you've earned," Bevin says. https://t.co/J5KduCiw4U— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says I understand why local governments want out of KRS. But they can't afford to handle pension debts on their own. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Gov Bevin says CERS, the system that covers local governments within KRS, won't be spun off by pension bill. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Gov Bevin makes quick mention of tax code changes to find additional revenue to help pay down tens of billions in pension debt. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
2018 will be "a brutally difficult budget session" for the Ky Leg to find the money to begin really paying down pensions, Bevin says. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says teachers did not want to join the Social Security system, so they won't. They'll lose pensions and just get a 401(K). ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Gov Bevin says school teachers in future will rely on defined contribution accounts but WILL NOT be enrolled in Social Security. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Special session on pensions will be called "as soon as we're ready," Gov Bevin says. No date yet. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says he "would take in a heartbeat" the defined contribution plan the state is rolling out.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
"When you see the generosity of the employer match ... You will see that it is a very, very good plan," Bevin says of 401(k) plans. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
"Every single thing in this bill" fulfills the inviolable contract with public employees and retirees, Gov Bevin says. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says the changes should improve the state's credit rating, which he says is huge for the business community.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Bevin says structural changes from pension fixes will help Kentucky's credit rating and boost the state's economy. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Gov Bevin says no emergency clause on pension bill, it won't go into effect until July 1, 2018, so people have time to digest it. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says the law won't go into effect until July 1, 2018— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Robert Stivers says we GOP leaders have been briefing Democratic lawmakers to let them know what the pension plans have looked like. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Stivers says plan stops defined benefits pensions for legislators, moves them into same defined cont plan as state workers at KRS. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
The bill will stop defined benefit plans for all legislators. They will be moved to a 401(K) plan.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Robert Stivers says hazardous duty employees will retain the same retirement benefits they have now, in recognition of their jobs. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Things stay the same for current and future hazardous employees.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Stivers says pensions was the most complex and intricate problem he's had to deal with in years.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Jeff Hoover says the 14,000 Kentucky teachers eligible for retirement now have "no rational reason" to bolt for the exits. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Jeff Hoover says future non-hazardous public employees and teachers will have to enroll in defined contribution accounts. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Jeff Hoover says "basically no change" for current public retirees. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Jeff Hoover says no clawback of COLA benefits for current state retirees or teachers, despite PFM Group recommendations. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Jeff Hoover says current teachers will see no increase in their retirement age, no change in pension plans. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says our pension plan will bring state pension systems to solvency in 30 years, which takes longer than we initially wanted. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says pension plan will switch Kentucky to level funding formula that costs more front rather than old model of % of payroll. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says bill requires full funding of the ARC. Says every retiree should be thrilled with this provision in the bill.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Bevin says 2. Our pension plan requires full ARC payment every year and creates new funding formula, hundreds of millions more. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says 1. Our pension plan will save pension systems and meet legal and moral obligations to teachers and government workers. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
Bevin says the pension solution will take around 30 years.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) October 18, 2017
Gov Bevin says we'll take you thru 10 highlights of what this state pension bill is and is not. ^JC pic.twitter.com/I3YKG1WSIm— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
At 9 am, Gov Bevin and top lawmakers to reveal their plans to reshape state pension systems. Stay tuned. ^JC pic.twitter.com/8aqwbxPQuw— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) October 18, 2017
