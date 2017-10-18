Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin addresses a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly during his State of the Commonwealth Address, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky.
Plan ends pensions for most future public workers. Costly changes for current workers.

By John Cheves And Daniel Desrochers

jcheves@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 9:09 AM

Frankfort

Gov. Matt Bevin, along with House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, unveiled their solution to Kentucky’s pension crisis in a news conference and on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“Keeping the promise is what we’re really doing here today,” Bevin said as the Capitol news conference began.

For current retirees, the plan brings “basically no changes,” Hoover said.

He also said the plan does not increase the retirement age or change the pension plans of current teachers.

Future teachers and non-hazardous public employees will have to enroll in defined-contribution accounts, commonly known as 401(k) investment accounts, Hoover said.

Stivers called the plan “morally responsible” and “legally defensible.”

Follow live updates below from Herald-Leader journalists in Frankfort.

