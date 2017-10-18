7 things Kentucky teachers need to know about the GOP’s pension plan

Gov. Matt Bevin and legislative leadership unveiled a plan Wednesday that will drastically alter retirement benefits for future state and local employees. But what does it mean for state workers and retirees already covered by pensions?
Here are seven highlights of the plan that have a direct impact on Kentucky’s current and retired teachers:
▪ Teachers must contribute an additional 3 percent of their salaries for retiree health care benefits.
▪ Current teachers are still eligible for their full pension after 27 years of service. However, once they have taught 27 years or reach the age of 60, they’ll be enrolled in a defined-contribution 401(K)plan. The legislature will delay this provision for three years in an attempt to prevent an exodus of teachers who are currently at retirement age.
▪ Current retirees will keep their previously granted cost-of-living adjustments, although future cost-of-living adjustments will be suspended for the next five years. Adjustments for future retirees will begin after they’ve spent five years in retirement.
▪ Any current teacher or university employee who is part of the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System and has less than five years of service will have the option of taking the current value of their pension in a lump sum payment and rolling it over into a 401(K) plan.
▪ Teachers will not have to contribute to Social Security, nor will they receive Social Security benefits. The defined-contribution plan for teachers will top out at 18 percent, in part to compensate for the fact that teachers don’t pay into social security.
▪ The value of accumulated sick days can still be used when calculating retirement benefits until July 1 2023. After that, they can not be used for benefit calculations.
▪ Teachers can continue to use their highest three years of salary for benefit calculations until June 30, 2023. After that, they must use their highest 5 years of salary for benefit calculations, which will result in smaller retirement payments.
None of the proposed changes would go into effect until July 1, 2018.
