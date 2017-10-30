Bevin violated law by denying request for White House emails, Beshear rules

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office violated Kentucky’s Open Records Act when it refused to provide an Arizona attorney with some of the emails it exchanged with the White House, according to a new ruling by Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office.
Spencer Scharff, a civil rights attorney in Phoenix who previously served as voter protection director of the Arizona Democratic Party, said in a telephone interview Monday that he has been seeking similar information from other governors “in the name of transparency and to help journalism.”
A spokesperson for Bevin did not have an immediate comment on the opinion, which carries the weight of law unless Bevin appeals the decision in circuit court.
According to Beshear’s 11-page opinion, Scharff requested on July 7 all email communication the Republican governor or his staff has had since Dec. 1, 2016, with email addresses containing one of the following domains: @who.eop.gov and/or @ptt.gov.
Scharff said Monday the email domains are used by White House staffers.
On July 21, Bevin’s deputy general counsel, Michael T. Alexander, gave Scharff “several pages of non-exempt email records” but withheld records “relating to the governor’s schedule, communications with private individuals and communications regarding preliminary matters.”
Scharff asked Alexander on July 24 for legal clarification on his denial and to reconsider his position. Four days later, Alexander responded that 63 pages of “email records that relate directly to the governor’s daily schedule” were withheld because they are exempt from disclosure under state law.
Alexander also said several additional pages were being withheld from Scharff because “officials must be able to make preliminary comments on various matters without fear that those comments will be thrown into the public arena.”
Scharff appealed Bevin’s denial to Beshear’s office on Aug. 15.
Beshear’s office then asked the governor’s office to provide unredacted hard copies of all the information Scharff requested so that Beshear could review it privately, as is routinely done in such cases, to determine whether the documents are exempt from public disclosure under the Open Records Act. Officials in Beshear’s office “expressly acknowledged” their obligation to “maintain the confidentiality of the records.”
Beshear, a Democrat, has had several high-profile political disputes with Bevin, who has said Beshear is using his office for “personal political gain.”
On Sept. 26, Alexander told Beshear that the governor’s office “is willing to allow a court to review the disputed documents if necessary, but not the attorney general.”
Alexander said Beshear is “hardly a disinterested arbiter.”
Without being able to review the documents, Beshear said “his only recourse is to find against the public agency in the hope that the agency will more conscientiously discharge its duties under the Open Records Act in the future.”
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments