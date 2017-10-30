State Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, sponsored the law aimed at curbing medical malpractice suits.
Judge strikes down new law creating medical review panels in Kentucky

By Jack Brammer

October 30, 2017 4:48 PM

A new law aimed at limiting medical malpractice lawsuits in Kentucky is unconstitutional, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Monday.

In his 28-page ruling, Shepherd also said the state is “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the law, which the state legislature approved and Gov. Matt Bevin signed earlier this year.

The law requires that claims filed against doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, their executives and other health care providers must first be evaluated by panels composed of three medical providers before proceeding in court. The panels’ opinions could be entered as evidence in any subsequent litigation.

The law took effect June 29, the same day Tonya Claycomb of Breckinridge County filed a lawsuit challenging the law in Franklin Circuit Court.

Claycomb is the mother of Ezra Claycomb, who was born in Jefferson County in 2014 and suffered severe birth-related injuries, including brain damage with resulting cerebral palsy.

She claimed in her suit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services that the new law denies her right to file a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court asserting medical malpractice and seeking damages.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado,a Winchester physician, sponsored the legislation.

