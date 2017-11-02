Republicans scramble after report says House speaker settled sex harassment claim

Kentucky Republicans had little to say Thursday morning after a news report Wednesday night that House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, recently settled a sexual harassment claim made by a member of his staff.
“While we condemn sexual harassment in any form, current reports are based on nothing more than anonymous sources and third-hand copies of text messages,” said Tres Watson, spokesman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. “Consequently, we don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment any further at this time.”
Lawmakers and party officials scrambled Thursday to measure the impact of an anonymously sourced report by the Courier Journal saying that Hoover, one of the most powerful Republicans in Frankfort, reached a settlement with a female staff member who alleged sexual harassment over an extended period.
The Courier Journal detailed several text messages that were allegedly sent by Hoover and the staffer. Those messages were referenced in a demand letter the staffer recently sent to Hoover, according to the newspaper.
The Kentucky Democratic Party called Hoover’s alleged actions immoral.
“Sexual harassment is handled very seriously in the workplace, and the speaker’s office in our statehouse should operate on a higher standard,” said Mary Nishimuta, chairwoman of the Kentucky Democratic Party. “This isn’t a political issue but a moral one. We can’t expect to work toward a better future for our state if misogyny is not just accepted but practiced by our lawmakers.”
Republican members of the House of Representatives were slow to pass judgment on Hoover but said the allegations will hamper efforts to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems.
State Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, said the news “comes at the very worst time. We need to focus on pension reform.”
He said he would reserve commenting on Hoover “until the facts are completely out.”
State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, said he wouldn’t comment until he speaks to Hoover, but he acknowledged that “if it’s true, it’s unacceptable behavior.”
If true, the allegations could derail pension reform, he said.
“It would absolutely be a disaster for any immediate special session,” said Morgan, who has previously said he opposes Gov. Matt Bevin’s pension reform bill.
State Rep. Phil Moffet, R-Louisville, would not say whether he still supports Hoover as speaker of the House. He said he expects Hoover’s future to be a topic of discussion during a House Republican caucus meeting scheduled for Friday. The meeting was originally supposed to address the pension reform debate.
State Rep. Jill York, R-Grayson, said she hadn’t yet read the Courier Journal’s story.
Calls to other members of the House Republican caucus Thursday morning went unanswered.
Hoover’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did Bevin’s office.
Thomas Clay, the attorney for the victim, didn’t respond to a phone call Thursday morning.
Although no lawmakers immediately called for Hoover’s resignation, at least one Kentucky Republican did.
David Adams, a former campaign manager for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, posted Wednesday night on Facebook that “Kentucky needs a new House Speaker.”
Hoover, 57, is married with three daughters and is a Sunday school teacher at his church in Russell County. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1996 and has led the House Republicans since 2001. Shortly after Republicans won a super majority in the House, Hoover was elected the first Republican speaker of the House in 95 years.
It’s not the first allegation of sexual harassment in Frankfort. In 2014, former State Rep. John Arnold, D-Sturgis, was accused of sexually harassing two female staffers and was eventually found guilty of violating the Legislative Branch’s ethics code. Earlier this year, State Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, was accused of sexually harassing a then-30-year-old man in 2005.
Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics
