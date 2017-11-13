Judge Tim Philpot of Fayette County Family Court.
Judge Tim Philpot of Fayette County Family Court. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com
Judge Tim Philpot of Fayette County Family Court. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Tim Philpot, judge whose comments and practices drew fire, to retire

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 5:42 PM

Fayette Family Court Judge Tim Philpot plans to retire at the end of the year.

Philpot, 66, said he informed Frankfort last week of his plans to retire. A former state senator, he has been a family court judge for 14 years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” Philpot said Monday. But he added, “I’ve got a lot of things I want to do with the rest of my life.”

Philpot said criticism he has received in recent years was not a factor in his decision to retire.

In 2016, Philpot was in the spotlight after he told a religious organization in an address that gay marriage is an “oxymoron” like “jumbo shrimp” or “magnificent Chihuahua.”

The state Judicial Conduct Commission reprimanded Philpot in January for making divorcing couples with children take part in hearings to determine if their marriage was broken beyond repair, but not requiring such hearings for people without children.

Philpot told the Herald-Leader at the time he would hold such hearings for all couples.

“I am pleased that the Judicial Conduct Commission has publicly affirmed that hearings to determine whether a marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’ are permitted under Kentucky law for every divorce, not just those with minor children,” Philpot said in January.

Earlier this year, a Lexington physician, whose divorce Philpot handled, sued the judge over a novel that Philpot wrote. The physician claimed that a character in the novel represents him. The physician said the book libeled and defamed him, placed him in a false light and invaded his privacy. The suit is still pending in Ohio.

Philpot would not comment on the suit Monday but he said he hopes to write more novels in the future. “It’s a hobby for me,” he said.

A judicial nominating commission is accepting questionnaires from qualified people seeking to fill the vacancy opened by Philpot’s departure. The questionnaires are due to the commission by Dec. 5.

The commission will pick three nominees and Gov. Matt Bevin will select one to be Philpot’s successor.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

    Private detective Keith Justice can be seen in this surveillance video questioning poll workers inside the Phelps voting precinct during the May 2016 Democratic primary in Pike County. Justice was hired by State Senate Democratic Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville. Justice also took each of the women to a nearby bathroom to question them individually.

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County 0:46

Watch a private detective illegally question election workers in Pike County
House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal
Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

View More Video