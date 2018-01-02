House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, presided over the House during the first day of the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly. House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, was present and had not submitted a formal letter of resignation to step down as speaker despite a promise to resign.
Politics & Government

Jeff Hoover’s status unclear as House convenes with gavel in David Osborne’s hands

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

January 02, 2018 12:26 PM

FRANKFORT

House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, presided as the Kentucky House of Representatives convened its 60-workday legislative session Tuesday morning.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, was present but it was not immediately clear if he had resigned his leadership post, as he promised last year after acknowledging that he and three other Republican lawmakers had secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a legislative staffer.

Hoover’s name remained in front of the Speaker’s chair in the House and there was no indication that he had filed a letter of resignation with the House.

The House held a moment of silence to remember former state Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Mt. Washington, who committed suicide in December after denying allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.

This breaking news story will be updated.

  Comments  

