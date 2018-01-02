Jeff Hoover’s status unclear as House convenes with gavel in David Osborne’s hands

House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, presided as the Kentucky House of Representatives convened its 60-workday legislative session Tuesday morning.
House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, was present but it was not immediately clear if he had resigned his leadership post, as he promised last year after acknowledging that he and three other Republican lawmakers had secretly settled a sexual harassment claim with a legislative staffer.
Hoover’s name remained in front of the Speaker’s chair in the House and there was no indication that he had filed a letter of resignation with the House.
The House held a moment of silence to remember former state Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Mt. Washington, who committed suicide in December after denying allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.
"We don't need a permanent substitute who is not a speaker," Rep. Jim Wayne says about proposed House rule that he says would give Constitutional power of House Speaker to House Speaker Pro Tempore. ^JS— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 2, 2018
Rocky Adkins says the Democratic caucus believes Hoover should resign as speaker.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
“We’ve got to look at our procedural rules to see what methods can be taken,” he says.
House Democratic leader Rocky Adkins supports the new rules. But several in his caucus do not.— Adam Beam (@adambeam) January 2, 2018
Kentucky House rules also have new procedures for disciplining members. A bipartisan committee (3 from each party) would investigate. State government committee chair would vote if there is a tie.— Adam Beam (@adambeam) January 2, 2018
Kentucky House will change its rules so that bills can't be heard in committee until three days after they were posted. Last year, the new GOP majority changed this to one day, which allowed the legislature pass seven bills in the first 5 days of the session.— Adam Beam (@adambeam) January 2, 2018
David Osborne is presiding over the 2018 House of Representatives. Jeff Hoover still has not submitted a formal letter of resignaton to step down as speaker. @heraldleader @BGPolitics pic.twitter.com/ZDu3qxn8g6— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) January 2, 2018
Now the house is going to approve the rules for #KYGA18. Rep. Wells, a Republican, has already said he doesn’t support the rules.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
I was relying on my flawed hearing. It’s Melissa Bybee-Fields, I guess. https://t.co/lkE7FljAbM— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
Should make it clear. Just because Osborne is presiding does not mean Hoover has resigned. Hoover still has to submit a formal letter of resignaton to step down as speaker.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
Jonathan Shell just made a motion to replace former chief clerk Brad Metcalf with Melissa Bobby Fields. Rocky Adkins is objecting.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
Osborne gavels in the 2018 legislative session. pic.twitter.com/Fv0WgryXBe— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
Wesley Morgan says Speaker Osborne will preside when the House is called into session. “Before the end of the day this will all become crystal clear,” he says.— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) January 2, 2018
