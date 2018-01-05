‘Brutal.’ ‘Unprecedented.’ Nothing is safe as lawmakers slash $1 billion from budget.

A crowd gathered during a Save Our Schools Kentucky rally to kick off their Stand Up for Education Advocacy initiative for the 2018 General Assembly held in the State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Tuesday. Several groups participated along with Save our Schools Kentucky such as Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and Fayette County Chapter of the NAACP. The 2018 General Assembly convened at noon. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com