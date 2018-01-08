Former House Speaker Jody Richards decides not to seek re-election

State Rep. Jody Richards, who was speaker of the Kentucky House for a record 14 years, said Monday in a news release that he will not seek re-election this year.
Richards, D-Bowling Green, was first elected to the House from the 20th District in 1975 and was speaker from 1995 to 2008. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2003 and 2007. He will turn 80 on Feb. 20.
“It has been an unbelievable honor to represent the wonderful Bowling Green-Warren County community in the Kentucky General Assembly for more than 42 years,” Richards said. “I believe the secret of our success is that our local and state officials and our educational and business leaders have worked so well together to make this the best community anywhere.”
Richards said he wants to extend “the warmest thanks” to the voters of his district “for allowing me to represent them in state government for so long. It has meant the world to me.”
Former Senate President David Williams, a Burkesville Republican who now is a circuit judge, often tangled with Richards on legislative issues.
Willams said Monday that Richards is “an honorable man who has been committed to getting a quality education for every child in Kentucky.”
House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, said he has seen first-hand by serving in the House with Richards for more than 30 years “just how much he has meant to his community and the entire Commonwealth.
“So many things — from education reforms to numerous economic-development projects and initiatives — would not be the success they are today without his leadership, advocacy and a work ethic that is second to none. The Gentleman from Warren has made a true difference in the lives of every Kentuckian, and his guidance and goodwill will be sorely missed when the House convenes next year.”
Richards began serving in leadership positions shortly after arriving at the Capitol. He was the House Education Committee chairman from 1977 to 1985 and became House Majority Caucus chairman — one of the chamber’s five majority leaders — in 1986.
He held that position until 1995, when he was elected House speaker. He was re-elected six more times, ending his tenure in that post in 2008. From 2015 to 2017, he was House Speaker Pro Tem.
