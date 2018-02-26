Kim Davis writes of ‘furious, fist-pounding homosexual men’ in her new book

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, who gained international attention in August 2015 when she was briefly jailed for defying a U.S. federal court order to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, has co-written a book about her experience.
“Under God’s Authority: The Kim Davis Story” is being promoted and sold by the Orlando-based Liberty Counsel, which defended Davis in her legal battles and describes itself as “a nationwide public interest religious civil liberties law firm.”
A description of the book says “Kim chronicles her dramatic encounters with furious, fist-pounding, homosexual men and the hate mail that flooded her office.”
“Kim takes you behind-the-scenes of the unlikely saga that took America by storm in 2015,” according to the description. “She tells how God transformed her life in 2011, why she almost retired in 2014, and how she knew — six months before the U.S. Supreme Court's disastrous 2015 same-sex ‘marriage’ opinion — she was headed for jail.”
The book is co-authored by John Aman, director of creative services for Liberty Counsel, and Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel.
Proceeds will go to the counsel, a spokesperson said.
The law firm did not provide a copy of the book to the Herald-Leader to review.
Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign, said the book should be titled “Kim Davis’ Cost to Kentucky Taxpayers” and suggested she should rethink who gets the proceeds.
He was referring to a federal judge’s ruling that Kentucky taxpayers owe about $225,000 in legal fees to couples who sued Davis for refusing to issue them marriage licenses.
Davis, who is seeking re-election this year, was jailed for five days in 2015 by a federal judge for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. She denied the licenses based on her religious beliefs.
The issue was solved when one of her deputies, Brian Mason, agreed to issue licenses, and in 2016 the Kentucky General Assembly established an alternate license.
Davis, who has been married to opposite-sex partners four times, is being challenged this year for the clerk’s job by David Ermold, one of the men she denied a same-sex marriage license in 2015. He declined to comment on the book.
Ermold is one of four Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Davis, who changed her registration from Democrat to Republican in 2015. The others are James L. Jessee, Elwood Caudill and Nashia Fife, according to the Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State.
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was on hand to congratulate Davis when she was released from jail, wrote a foreward for the book. The back covering of the book also includes quotes from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Franklin Graham, the head of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse.
“When history called upon Kim, she was both ready and willing to respond,” Bevin wrote. “Will the same be said of you?”
“Kim Davis is one tough lady,” Graham wrote. “In a culture that demeans people who obediently follow Jesus, Kim Davis drew on His strength as she experienced — and endured — persecution from the culture, the court, and the crowds, and survived to tell about it all in her compelling book Under God’s Authority.”
