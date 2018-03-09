More Videos

Teachers protest pension bill

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: 'I'm still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not'

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

'Fund our pension,' teachers chant to lawmakers

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill 'a slap in the face of education'

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Public worker: 'There is no reason to cut anyone's benefits'

Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’

Teachers, public workers sing 'goodbye' to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Teachers, public workers sing ‘goodbye’ to lawmakers who vote for pension bill

Teachers and public workers chanted ‘We won’t back down’ after Senate Republican leaders on Friday, March 9, 2018, did not vote on pension bill and sent it back to committee. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Teachers and public workers chanted ‘We won’t back down’ after Senate Republican leaders on Friday, March 9, 2018, did not vote on pension bill and sent it back to committee. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

After day of protests at Capitol, expected Senate vote on pension bill stalls out

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

March 09, 2018 01:41 PM

Frankfort

In a major setback to Republican efforts to reform Kentucky’s ailing pension system, the Senate decided not to vote on Senate Bill 1, the controversial pension proposal, Friday.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, fumed from the Senate President’s chair as Senate Bill 1 was sent back to committee Friday afternoon. The announcement led to a cheer from the hundreds of teachers and public workers who came to the capitol to protest the bill.

“After long discussions last night, today, this morning, this afternoon, individuals wanted more time to consider the position that we’re in,” Stivers said.

Afterward, Stivers was asked if the pension bill was dead. “No,” he responded.

Stivers said it would be difficult to pass the bill in its current form, but did not indicate what changes would need to be made to receive more support.

The Senate had been set to vote on the controversial plan to overhaul the state’s ailing pension system after Stivers indicated Thursday that the Senate had the votes to pass the bill.

Contrary to an assurance from House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, there were rumblings among lawmakers and staff that the House may not have the votes to pass the pension bill. A lack of support in the House would put Senators in a difficult position of voting for a controversial bill that was destined to eventually fail.

As they walked to the chamber, Senators were greeted by cheers and boos from Kentucky teachers and public employees. Almost all of them held signs ranging from “A pension is a promise” to “Do we need a bake sale to fund this?” and their chants permeated the Senate Chambers.

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler led chants with teachers and public workers against pension bill in the state Senate on Friday. Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com

Senate Republicans spent most of the morning in caucus as they discussed whether there was enough support for the bill. Shortly after returning from a lunchtime recess, Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, asked to send the bill back to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

At issue is a bill that would cut retirement benefits to teachers and public workers to find funding for a pension system that has an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.

Stivers has been adamant that change is needed because funding was a maximum of 20 percent of the problem with the state’s pension system.

Many of the changes are similar to those made to public retirees in 2013, when future employees were put into a cash balance plan. Cost of living increases were frozen for state employees in 2013 but the bill only proposes a cut for teachers because they have paid into their cost of living increases and because they don’t collect social security which provides cost of living adjustments.

All future teachers and public workers would be moved into a new cash balance plan which is considered less generous than a traditional pension but more reliable than a 401(k). The bill makes changes to prevent teachers and public employees from “spiking” their pensions.

The largest change, and the part of the bill that saves the state the most money, would cut cost of living adjustments for teachers from 1.5 percent to 1 percent until the plan is 90 percent funded.

According to an analysis of the bill by the Kentucky Public Pension Coalition, cutting the COLA would decrease the purchasing power of the average retired teacher by 34 percent over 20 years.

The bill also bases current teachers' retirement benefits on a five-year average of their salaries instead of a three-year average. The provision would decrease teacher benefits by 3-4 percent on average.

Teachers and public workers protested SB 1, the pension bill, in the Capitol Friday, as lawmakers gathered in the Senate to vote on it. Jack Brammerjbrammer@herald-leader.com

Stivers wouldn’t speculate on whether the Senate would remove the changes to teachers’ COLA, but said the bill would still make a difference without its most significant cost saving measure.

“If you go to certain portions of the bill you will at least stop the digging,” Stivers said. “Because we continue to have a deeper and deeper hole and we will have to have more and more money even above and beyond what we are putting into the budget this year.”

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said the KEA will not support a pension bill, even if it doesn’t cut teacher COLAs.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has warned that if the Senate passes the bill they would be breaking the law.

Teachers in the Capitol celebrated in the aftermath of the Senate’s non-vote.

“We think it’s a victory today,” Winkler said. “We hope that we can keep having conversations so we get some kind of common sense legislation around pensions.”

Daniel Desrochers: 502-875-3793, @drdesrochers, @BGPolitics

Teachers protest pension bill

