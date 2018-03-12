This police officer got lifetime benefits after being shot. Why that might change.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. Pause 46 Teachers protest pension bill 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 34 Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 21 ‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 25 'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 44 Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases 32 Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 20 Public worker: ‘There is no reason to cut anyone’s benefits’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Connie Higgins was shot in the face in 1984 while working for the Louisville Police Department. She said the workers' compensation benefits she received helped save her life. Now she’s worried future officers won’t get them if the Kentucky General Assembly approves House Bill 2. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

