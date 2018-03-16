Kentucky Senate plans to reject tax increases. Will that mean less for education?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 35 Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts Pause 36 Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 46 Teachers protest pension bill 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 34 Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 21 ‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 25 'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 44 Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 81 House Republicans explain their proposed tax increases Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters Friday, March 16, 2018, why the Senate is expected not to go along with the House in raising taxes on opioids and cigarettes. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters Friday, March 16, 2018, why the Senate is expected not to go along with the House in raising taxes on opioids and cigarettes. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com