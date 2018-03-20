Kentucky Senate reveals state budget with many of Bevin’s cuts, no new taxes

Rejecting about $500 million in tax increases proposed by House Republicans three weeks ago, Senate Republicans on Tuesday unveiled a stark state budget that would retain many of the cuts originally sought by Gov. Matt Bevin in January.
The Senate budget committee approved its own version of the two-year, $22 billion spending plan for Kentucky’s executive branch. It now must be approved by the full GOP-controlled Senate and then negotiated with the House through a conference committee in the final days of the 2018 legislative session, which is set to end April 13.
Overall, according to Senate budget chairman Chris McDaniel, much of state government would see the 6.25 percent spending cut that Bevin recommended, which would follow rounds of previous budget cuts since the 2008 recession. This includes the state’s universities, McDaniel said.
However, McDaniel said the Senate was able to find enough money for transportation expenses at local school districts, which Bevin’s budget largely left uncovered, and for the health care costs of retired teachers under age 65 who are not yet eligible for Medicare, which Bevin also left uncovered.
Never miss a local story.
For Kentucky’s two ailing pension systems, the state would contribute $817 million toward the primary state employee pension fund at Kentucky Employees Retirement System. For school teachers, it “includes General Fund support in each fiscal year ... at the statutory requirement” — no specific sum was made immediately available.
McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, said Senate Republicans chose to reject the tax increases recommended by the House, although they knew that would mean less revenue. House members voted late last month for $500 million in new taxes on tobacco products and prescription opiates in order to boost school spending.
After McDaniel spent a half-hour quickly summarizing the contents of the Senate GOP budget plan, the budget committee voted to send it to the Senate floor.
“There’s a lot of stuff in here that I like,” said Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, specifically mentioning its financial assistance for coalfield school districts.
The one “pass” vote was cast by Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, who quickly flipped through the thick bill and noticed a number of items, such as legal aid programs for the poor, that Senate GOP leaders apparently agreed to defund without commenting on it during the hearing.
Webb said the Senate’s Democratic minority were given a briefing on the budget plan Monday evening, but their first look at the bill itself was Tuesday’s hearing.
“I’m not one to vote on bills I didn’t get to read,” Webb said.
Earlier Tuesday, the Senate budget committee also approved separate and much smaller budget bills for the state’s judicial and legislative branches. Those bills would withhold the state’s contributions to the pension funds for judges and legislators over the next two years.
The Kentucky Judicial Form Retirement System, which oversees pensions for judges and legislators, is much better funded than the systems for teachers and state and local government employees, McDaniel said.
“That’s not fair to the employees that show up every day,” McDaniel said, “and so we’re going to make theirs right before we handle ours.”
According to its most recent audit, the Judicial Form Retirement System received $13.2 million in employer contributions in 2017 and $16.5 million in 2016, while the participating employees — judges and legislators — contributed only $1.7 million and $1.8 million in 2017 and 2016.
This breaking news story will be updated.
John Cheves: 859-231-3266, @BGPolitics
Comments