More Videos

Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax 108

Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax

Pause
Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts 35

Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 36

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Kentucky singer Sturgill Simpson was in both chambers of the state legislature Tuesday in Frankfort. In the House, Rep. James Kay, D-Versailles, cited the country music star's accomplishments. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Kentucky singer Sturgill Simpson was in both chambers of the state legislature Tuesday in Frankfort. In the House, Rep. James Kay, D-Versailles, cited the country music star's accomplishments. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

Sturgill Simpson is used to applause. This time it was from lawmakers.

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

March 20, 2018 06:00 PM

FRANKFORT

Kentucky lawmakers took time out Tuesday to heartily honor singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, who was born in Jackson and graduated from Woodford County High School.

The Senate presented the 39-year-old artist with a Kentucky Colonelcy. In the House, Rep. James Kay, D-Verailles, called him “a man of the people.”

State Rep. Chris Harris found a receptive audience for his Facebook mention of Sturgill’s visit. “Now that’s someone I support on the floor! How awesome!” and “It’s about time someone showed up who has some sense! Maybe he can solve the pension crisis!”

A veteran of the United States Navy, Simpson formed the bluegrass band “Sunday Valley” in 2004 before leaving music to work on a shipping yard for Union Pacific Railroad.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He returned to music after moving to Nashville in 2012, and his first solo album, the self-produced “High Top Mountain,” announced him as a fearless artist for “true country music” who was attempting to return country music to what had brought it into popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, said a House resolution.

Simpson's second album, “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music,” further cemented him as an artist on the rise, and his breakout, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” peaked at No. 1on the country music chart and was named Best Country Album at the 59th Grammy Awards in 2017.

Simpson begins a spring and summer tour next month, stopping along the way at music festivals including Bonnaroo, Mountain Jam, Telluride and the Newport Folk Festival.

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax 108

Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax

Pause
Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts 35

Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 36

Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 198

She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival.

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax

View More Video