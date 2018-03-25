Matt Jones on the sidelines as Kentucky defeated Belmont 93-80 on Dec. 21, 2013, in Lexington.
KSR’s Matt Jones tells Politico ‘I want that battle’: ousting Mitch McConnell

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 25, 2018 08:54 PM

Kentucky Sports Radio founder and host Matt Jones talked to Politico Magazine recently about a desire to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Jones told Politico that he believes he could beat McConnell, Kentucky’s longest-serving U.S. senator.

“If it’s Mitch McConnell, I can win,” Jones told Politico. “And no other Republican will, and I don’t think any other Democrat can. But I can.”

A former adviser of McConnell, Scott Jennings, was among the voices opposing Jones that were also quoted in the Politico story. He told the magazine that, in the course of a possible campaign, Jones should be prepared to speak for anything he’s said on air or on his radio show in the past.

Previously, Jones expressed thoughts about running against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, but eventually decided against it.

Read the full Politico profile here.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

