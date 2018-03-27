Gang crackdown bill advances. Opponents say it will unfairly target black men.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 32 President of Louisville Urban League makes impassioned plea to stop gang bill Pause 57 Joe Bowen: ‘Still plenty of time’ for pension reform bill 29 This retired public school employee has a message for Gov. Bevin 40 Ray Jones expresses frustration with Senate budget bills 108 Stivers says no to opioid tax, higher cigarette tax 35 Lawmaker wants to 'put to rest’ talk of slow legislative starts 36 Thousand-strong pension rally had a message for legislators 198 She was shot in the face. Hear this police officer's story of survival. 46 Teachers protest pension bill 63 Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, says an anti-gang bill moving through the legislature will hurt minority communities in Kentucky. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, says an anti-gang bill moving through the legislature will hurt minority communities in Kentucky. Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com