Politics & Government

Plaque calling Jefferson Davis a hero removed at Kentucky Capitol

Associated Press

March 29, 2018 12:08 PM

FRANKFORT

Officials in Kentucky have removed a plaque from a Jefferson Davis statue in the state Capitol declaring the only president of the Confederacy to be a “patriot, hero, statesman.”

Kentucky becomes the latest state to alter or remove Confederate monuments following multiple incidents of racially motivated violence. The Historic Properties Advisory Commission had voted last year to remove the plaque. But that decision was delayed so a lawyer from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration could review state law to make sure the commission had the authority to remove the plaque.

The 15-foot (4.5 meter) marble statue of Jefferson Davis sits just behind a 14-foot bronze statue of Abraham Lincoln. Both men were born in Kentucky.

State officials decided in 2015 not to remove the statue from the Capitol.

A controversial plaque on a statue of Jefferson Davis in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda that described the president of the Confederacy as a "patriot-hero-statesman" was removed.
Daniel Desrochers ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

