Live: Long lines of Kentucky teachers jam Capitol to deliver message to lawmakers

Kentucky teachers were returning to the state Capitol in large numbers on Friday to deliver a message to state lawmakers about public education.
Many school districts, including the state’s largest, closed on Friday because so many teachers were expected to head to lawmaker. On April 2, thousands of teachers descended on the Capitol to protest surprise pension legislation and cuts to public education.
For Friday’s rally, which coincided with the final days of the legislative session, Kentucky State Police said they planned to limit the number of visitors allowed inside at any given time, citing safety concerns.
Long lines of teachers had already formed to get inside the Capitol before 9 a.m. Friday, with heavy security greeting them at the entrances.
Follow live coverage of today’s teacher protests here:
Kentucky teachers gather again on the steps of the Capitol In Frankfort to deliver a message to state lawmakers about public education. @heraldleader @pbaniak pic.twitter.com/QQhPfUWOP4— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) April 13, 2018
AG Andy Beshear tells teachers he will win lawsuit, challenging the pension law. ^JB pic.twitter.com/0C5yNbqnos— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) April 13, 2018
Students from various schools in Louisville arrived in stilts to "stand up" for their schools. @heraldleader @BGPolitics pic.twitter.com/yYp9IJm2KI— Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia) April 13, 2018
Protestors in Frankfort chanting, "Mattie Bevin, rich and rude, we don't like your attitude."— Valarie H. Spears (@vhspears) April 13, 2018
Round 2: Teachers gathering at State Capitol this morning. @heraldleader @BGPolitics pic.twitter.com/PxL5MhCYtR— Marcus Dorsey (@mdorseymedia) April 13, 2018
Chants are starting from groups of educators inside the Capitol. Thus far, the estimated 200 educators already inside have been orderly.— Valarie H. Spears (@vhspears) April 13, 2018
Long lines of teachers waited to try to get inside the Capitol.^JB pic.twitter.com/b1vOX0ur8u— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) April 13, 2018
Heather Blake, a teacher at Harrison Elementary in Lexington said funding is already cut to a bare minimum pic.twitter.com/ufvcSqKR07— Valarie H. Spears (@vhspears) April 13, 2018
Cones blocked motorists from driving around the Capitol with tight security for teachers’ protest.^JB pic.twitter.com/lHxhj31oJf— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) April 13, 2018
Heavy security at the Capitol for teachers’ protest. Limit of 500 permitted in the building. ^JB pic.twitter.com/mLDZau8WoT— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) April 13, 2018
