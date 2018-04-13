More Videos

Kentucky teachers gathered again on the steps of the Capitol In Frankfort on Friday to deliver a message to state lawmakers about public education. See the crowd from the air. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Politics & Government

Live: Long lines of Kentucky teachers jam Capitol to deliver message to lawmakers

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears And Jack Brammer

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

April 13, 2018 09:13 AM

Kentucky teachers were returning to the state Capitol in large numbers on Friday to deliver a message to state lawmakers about public education.

Many school districts, including the state’s largest, closed on Friday because so many teachers were expected to head to lawmaker. On April 2, thousands of teachers descended on the Capitol to protest surprise pension legislation and cuts to public education.

For Friday’s rally, which coincided with the final days of the legislative session, Kentucky State Police said they planned to limit the number of visitors allowed inside at any given time, citing safety concerns.

Long lines of teachers had already formed to get inside the Capitol before 9 a.m. Friday, with heavy security greeting them at the entrances.

Follow live coverage of today’s teacher protests here:

