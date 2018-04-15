More Videos

On his Facebook, Governor Matt Bevin addresses comments he made Friday about students potentially being sexually assaulted due to teachers attending a rally in Frankfort. Governor Matt Bevin/Facebook
Bevin apologizes for saying protesting teachers left kids vulnerable to sexual assault

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

April 15, 2018 02:27 PM

Gov. Matt Bevin in social media comments Sunday apologized for saying that teacher protests probably led to the sexual assault of children.

Bevin’s comments had led House lawmakers from both parties to pass resolutions to condemn his statements.

“I hurt a lot of people... I apologize for those who have been hurt by the things that were said,’ Bevin said on his YouTube and Twitter page Sunday.

Bevin said that was not his intent.

“It is my responsibility to represent you, not only when I’m speaking to you but also when I’m speaking on your behalf. It is not my intent to hurt anyone...but to help us all move forward.We need each other. We’re in this together.”

Bevin, asked Friday about teachers leaving the classrooms to attend a protest rally in Frankfort, said, “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them.”

Forty four of the 63 Republicans in the House signed onto a resolution condemning Bevin’s statements on Saturday.

His comments Friday were the latest in a long string of comments teachers have found insulting but Sunday marked the first time he attempted to apologize.

House Republicans have said they see his comments as exacerbating the already complicated debate over teacher pensions, leading to the thousands of teachers that have descended on the Capitol in recent days.

Kentucky teachers at the Capitol reacted strongly on Saturday to Gov. Matt Bevin's controversial comments linking teacher rallies in Frankfort to the potential sexual assault of children. aslitz@herald-leader.comAlex Slitz

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

