UK men’s first black basketball player must stay in prison another 2 years

Tom Payne, the first black to play on the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team, has to stay in prison another two years for rape before he can seek parole.
Two members of the Kentucky Parole Board deferred at a hearing Wednesday Payne’s request for two years until December 2018, said board spokesman Mike Caudill.
Payne, who turned 66 on Nov. 19, will remain in custody at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange, Caudill said. Rape victims advocates have said Payne should not be released.
Caudill said Payne is serving a life sentence for raping a woman in 1977 and a five-year sentence for detaining a woman against her will in 1977.
Payne did not play organized basketball until his sophomore season at Shawnee High in Louisville. By his senior season, the 7-foot-1 player was recruited by Kentucky and UCLA. On June 9, 1969 the high-school All-American signed with Kentucky; he was not only the tallest player ever to play at the school, he was also legendary coach Adolph Rupp’s first-ever black player.
Payne went on to become a professional basketball player, professional boxer and a convicted serial rapist.
He left after two years at UK, lured by an $800,000 contract with the Hawks.
But his career was cut short by legal problems after only one year.
He was arrested in connection with a series of rapes in Georgia and sentenced in 1972 to 15 years in prison. He served five years in prison in Georgia.
Immediately after his release from prison in Georgia, Payne was extradited to Kentucky, where he was convicted on one count of rape and two counts of attempted rape. He served five years in prison in Kentucky before being paroled in November 1983.
On Valentine's Day, 1986, police in Los Angeles, caught Payne in the act of raping a woman. He was convicted of this crime, which also violated his parole in Kentucky.
Payne was released from prison in 2000 after getting his sentenced reduced. He was then transferred back to Kentucky in August 2000, where he faced an additional 15 years in prison for violation of parole from the 1971 charge.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments