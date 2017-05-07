Kentucky

Name of man who died following shooting in Mount Sterling released by Coroner’s Office

By Trey Crumbie

The name of the man who was killed after a Friday night shooting in Mount Sterling has been released.

Victor Wilson, 56, died at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center early Saturday morning from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to a call of shots fired on East Locust Street in Mount Sterling Saturday morning. Police found Wilson, who had been shot multiple times.

Mount Sterling Police identified the suspect as James F. Taul, 53. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

