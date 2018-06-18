Walmart is now offering delivery to grocery customers in the Lexington area.
Laurel County Walmart employee remains missing after six days

By Evan Heichelbech

June 18, 2018 11:59 AM

A Laurel County woman remains missing after six days since she was last seen, according to the Laurel County sheriff's office.

Sherry T. Rose, 58, was last seen on June 12 around 6 p.m. at the southern Laurel Walmart where she works, the sheriff's office said in a Monday press release. Her fellow co-workers reported her missing.

The Laurel County Sheriff's office described Rose as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 116 pounds with green eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. Authorities do not have a photo of Rose.

If anyone has information or knowledge of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

