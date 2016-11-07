Herald-Leader Candidate Endorsements

President: Hillary Clinton
Experienced legislator and diplomat has the right temperament for the job and numerous plans to improve the lives of working-class citizens.
U.S. Senate: Jim Gray
Lexington mayor and businessman has track record of effectively tackling thorny problems, making concepts into reality and improving the quality of life of the citizens he serves.
U.S. House 6th: Nancy Jo Kemper
Social activist and pastor skilled at building consensus as former head of Kentucky Council of Churches is concerned about the poor and working class.
State Supreme Court: Larry VanMeter
Experience working it every level of the courts — presiding over everything from family conflicts to murder trials — makes him especially well qualified for the top court.
State Senate 17th: Damon Thayer
A leader in the Senate, Scott County lawmaker is attentive to his district and equine issues and pushes for government transparency.
State House 39th: Russ Meyer
His 13 years in local government — eight as a successful mayor of Nicholasville — adds a voice for towns, cities and counties in state lawmaking.
State House 45th: Pam Sigler
First-time candidate works at the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, has been a college teacher and has worked in a family business.
State House 56th: James Kay
Woodford County lawmaker since 2013, he has a strong work ethic and a willingness to tackle big problems, such as the personnel mess in the Legislative Research Commission.
State House 62nd: Chuck Tackett
Winner of a March special election, his eight years on Scott County Fiscal Court give him a big edge in terms of readiness to serve the district.
State House 75th: Kelly Flood
Lexington lawmaker has been an effective voice supporting education funding and is a consistent supporter of restoring felon voting rights and of comprehensive tax reform.
State House 79th: Susan Westrom
An independent, effective legislator since 1999 who fights for transparency and good government and improving child-protection services.
Urban County Council 2nd: Shevawn Akers
A progressive voice on minimum wage and needle exchange, she has advocated effectively for upgrades to existing parks, extension of trails and public arts projects in her district.
Fayette School Board 1st: Melissa Bacon
Nine-year veteran of board, elected chair this year, has a deep understanding of the challenges facing the district and a commitment to the new superintendent’s plans to meet them.
Fayette School Board 5th: Daryl Love
On board since 2010, he is a consensus builder committed to serving all students and has career experience in making organizations work effectively.
