Stop plan to weaken Kentucky rules on waste from coal-fired power plants

1:03 Dominique Hawkins knows first true road game difficult task Pause

1:55 Louisville game means a lot to Derek Willis

2:10 John Calipari on Louisville's defense

1:18 D.J. Eliot: Georgia Tech knows how to get first downs

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

0:49 The 12 Days of Christmas — Kentucky style

1:49 Kentucky putting in game plan for Georgia Tech