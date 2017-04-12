Bevin subs softball radio for answers

Governor, we’re still waiting for answers.
In two interviews this week with sympathetic radio hosts in Louisville, Gov. Matt Bevin railed about news coverage concerning the home in a swank Louisville suburb that it seems he has purchased from a political supporter he appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.
But, during the combined 25-plus minutes on the air, the governor did not offer any explanation for why he apparently paid $1.6 million for a property valued at $3 million.
Nor did he provide any insight into the nature of his relationship with the seller, Neil Ramsey, the president of an investment firm who now serves on the KRS board, which oversees $16 billion in investments.
In fairness to Bevin Leland Conway and Terry Meiners seemed guided by the precept “ask me no questions and I’ll tell you no lies,” in relation to the deal.
Instead, Meiners lobbied to join Bevin, President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul in a golf foursome should such a group ever assemble; while Conway just pushed for changes to the Kentucky tax code that would lower his burden.
Still, cherry-picking your interviewers is no excuse.
As we said last week, Bevin, who constantly impugns the integrity of other political figures, cannot credibly assert his own purity while dismissing legitimate questions about his own actions and transactions.
The voters who elected him, and those who didn’t, deserve answers.
