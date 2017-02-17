Kentucky’s Sen. Rand Paul mocks his duty and our democracy by flippantly claiming that Congress cannot investigate the meltdown crisis of the Trump administration. Congress’ primary duty is to provide checks and balances that safeguard the three branches of our government.
Derelict Paul needs to study Watergate. During that crisis, respectable heroic Republicans in Congress investigated Republican President Richard Nixon and saved our nation. Paul is too small for this task and should let a genuine public servant fill his Senate seat.
Republicans controlling Congress are obstructing justice. Russia’s sabotaging of our 2016 election and the possible Trump collusion demand investigation. By playing politics and shirking their responsibility, Paul and other Republicans threaten the survival of our democracy.
Michael Gregoire
Louisville
