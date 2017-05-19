Ky’s podunk capital

My, there are some real dodo birds in Frankfort. They make Washington, D.C. look almost intelligent.
Tearing down a 28-story office building the state owns to build a five-story suburban building — smart. Would they do that in Chicago, Louisville or even Lexington, which can’t even build a three-story parking garage in 10 years?
I suppose that in our throw-away society, it’s too difficult to rehab a 40-year-old building; it’s so much easier to house state workers in old whisky warehouses, or an old Heck’s department store, rented, as if Frankfort could one day lose the capital. Frankfort — the nation’s podunk capital bar none.
Nick de Slonie
Louisville
