Letters to the Editor

May 19, 2017 7:16 PM

Ky’s podunk capital

My, there are some real dodo birds in Frankfort. They make Washington, D.C. look almost intelligent.

Tearing down a 28-story office building the state owns to build a five-story suburban building — smart. Would they do that in Chicago, Louisville or even Lexington, which can’t even build a three-story parking garage in 10 years?

I suppose that in our throw-away society, it’s too difficult to rehab a 40-year-old building; it’s so much easier to house state workers in old whisky warehouses, or an old Heck’s department store, rented, as if Frankfort could one day lose the capital. Frankfort — the nation’s podunk capital bar none.

Nick de Slonie

Louisville

