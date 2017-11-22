Science is truth

While it was difficult to follow the seemingly random meanderings in the Nov. 4 letter, “Teach the Truth,” some of the writer’s statements must be challenged because they are flat-out false.
First, even though it doesn’t make one scintilla of difference, Lexington remains an inordinately white community with 81.04 percent of the general populace reporting Caucasian as their race, and our school system remains predominantly white. The writer seems to be disturbed by this, but it isn’t clear why.
Secondly, he somehow equates a rise in the percentage of minorities with a rise in atheism among our legislators. He offers “proof” of this absurd “fact” that our legislators of both parties are “closet atheists” by stating that the University of Kentucky offers two courses in biology, one for non-science majors and one for science medical students, whatever those are.
Let me assure him that the Department of Biology does not teach just two courses in biology. It teaches more than 30 courses in biology for non-majors and majors alike. Biology is neither atheistic nor religious. It is a science, and science is what is taught at UK.
Vincent M. Cassone
Lexington
