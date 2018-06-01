Students are not alone

I have a simple message for the brave students featured in a recent edition of the Herald- Leader: You are not alone. One article noted the cruelty directed at three Marshall County High School students who spoke out against gun violence, while another reported that the valedictorian and the student council president of Holy Cross High School were denied the opportunity to speak at graduation due to their history of advocating for social justice.
Please know that in spite of how isolating it may feel at any given time, there are people throughout Kentucky who agree with you and who admire you. Your public display of courage on these important issues makes it easier for others who quietly agree to face their own fears and join you.
Greg Erhardt
Lexington
