Fox fantasy world

President Trump lives in the Fox News fantasy world. Somehow, millions of Americans also believe that the fantasies they hear on Fox are real and that the actual news uncovered by real investigative reporters is false.
Wait until Scott Pruitt lets the Koch brothers pollute their favorite fishing hole or cut down all the trees in the favorite hunting forest of the National Rifle Association gun owners who support Trump. Would that convince them that Trump is conning them? Probably not.
They think he’s “protecting” the Second Amendment and they don’t care that he is trashing the much more important First Amendment and the environment. They may finally wake up when the huge deficits caused by the Trump tax cuts force states to raise the price of fishing and hunting licenses.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
Comments