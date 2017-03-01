Scholarship tax credits would enhance school choice in Ky.

0:20 Strong storms in Lexington Pause

0:36 Wind damage in Georgetown

0:45 Mayor remembers West Liberty's fatal day

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

9:15 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan