Indivisible is not a Tea Party-lite movement

I take issue with an April 13 article’s description of Indivisible Bluegrass.
My first objection is the statement that the group “is attempting to use the tactics of the Tea Party movement.”
The only thing these groups have in common is that participants attempt to speak to members of Congress who have been elected to represent all constituents in this region.
In contrast to past Tea Party activities, we refrain from intimidating congressional representatives. We do not engage in hyperbole, instead using facts to present our concerns. We do not verbally abuse any person to whom we speak and who might question our motives. We are not fanatics.
And by no means is it accurate to portray Indivisible Bluegrass as “a local branch of a national liberal protest movement ...” That is simplistic. Yes, undoubtedly some participants have been inspired by the so-called national organization. However, I have met at least two former Tea Party enthusiasts who reject the intolerance, ideologically fixated orientation associated with that movement.
People from different income categories, different religions, all age groups, ethnicity, as well as single parents and couples — the list is indeed long — are active in Indivisible Bluegrass events.
Yet despite this diversity, all of us have several things in common: We are concerned about “bread and butter” issues that affect everyone in the Bluegrass and elsewhere in the commonwealth, and we are determined to voice our concerns to those whose salaries are paid for by our tax dollars.
Indivisible Bluegrass is an organization for any, and all, citizens. Participate just once in some future event and I am sure you will agree with that declaration.
Paul Winther of Lexington is a member of the research committee for Indivisible Bluegrass.
At issue: Herald-Leader article, “Andy Barr says Congress taking a mulligan on health care”
