Economic inequality produces sickness and a politics of rage

Lexington schools dismiss early to avoid winter storm

Time-lapse footage from Maxwell Elementary shows the flurry of activity that happens when schools close early over weather concerns. Fayette County's 54 schools, three technical schools and 10 other academic programs dismissed two hours early Friday while many students in surrounding districts got the entire day off. Meteorologists initially called for anywhere from 1 to 8 inches of snow, depending on location and temperatures. Freezing rain also was possible.