When will evangelicals accept that Trump is not so ‘righteous’?

We’ve all seen the flyer, the one distributed by Chaplain Lee Watts, Bible study leader at the Kentucky Capitol, advertising his March 9 prayer breakfast with the words, “Why the President is righteous and those against him are wicked,” followed by the cartoon of a woman asking her husband if she can see the “fake news” section of the newspaper.
I recalled this flyer, the one Watts insisted was misunderstood, as I watched a group of self-described Christian women in Dallas defend the president while dismissing Stormy Daniels during her “60 Minutes” interview.
“This is a porn star,” one woman sneered. “Why are we giving it any credibility? And the fact that she now wants to come out with a story because she’s afraid for her children? My goodness! What did you tell the kiddos about your full-time job?!”
Another woman added, “Should we believe the president of the United States or a strippper/porn star?”
Never miss a local story.
These women still respect the president they voted for. Like the cartoon woman on the flyer, they believe negative stories about President Donald Trump are nothing but fake news. Why? Because they believe God ordained Trump to be president. And they are standing by their man.
They are not alone. Tony Perkins, prominent evangelical and president of the Family Research Council, recently said about the president, “We kind of gave him, all right, you get a mulligan. You get a do-over here,” adding that evangelicals are “tired of being kicked around by Barack Obama and his leftists.”
But what if President Barack Obama had behaved like Trump? Would the evangelicals have given him a mulligan?
Imagine if a porn star and a Playboy model insisted Obama had had unprotected sex with them, saying they reminded him of his daughter. What if it had been Obama on the radio with Howard Stern calling his daughter “a piece of ass,” responding, “Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…”
Imagine if it was Obama who had denigrated a Gold Star family or mocked a handicapped reporter during the campaign. What if Obama had stood on a debate stage and defended the size of his … hands … saying, “[Marco Rubio] referred to my hands if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you.”
Imagine if Obama had gone to Puerto Rico after an historically horrific hurricane and shot paper towels into the crowd like he was playing basketball. Imagine further that, even after months of American citizens on that island being without power and hundreds of deaths, he never mentioned Puerto Rico again.
Imagine if Obama, after a mass school shooting, had not spent a considerable amount of time with families and the community before leading a prayer vigil. Imagine, instead, that he’d flown in late and unannounced on a Friday night, snapped a few photos and then spent the rest of his weekend holed up a few miles down the road at a posh country club.
Imagine if Obama had called Mexicans rapists then insisted Mexico pay for a border wall they never wanted nor supported. Then imagine, knowing all the while that Mexico would not pay, he tried to bilk billions from our military budget to cover his promises.
Imagine, if you will, an Obama-supporting Bible study leader at the Kentucky Capitol distributing a flyer for his prayer breakfast with the words, “Why the president is righteous and those against him are wicked.”
Remember when Trump said, prophetically it now seems, during the campaign, “The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that? Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay? It’s like incredible.”
As one woman in that Dallas group said after watching the Daniels interview, “I know that when I voted for him, I wasn’t voting for a choirboy.”
Don’t look now, but these women sound eerily like another woman in a “60 Minutes” interview from 1992, when she said about President Bill Clinton, “I’m not sitting here like some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I’m sitting here because I love him and I respect him.”
I guess God ordained Clinton to be president, too. Does he get a mulligan?
Teri Carter is a writer in Lawrenceburg. Reach her at KentuckyTeri@gmail.com.
Comments