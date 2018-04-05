Cutting funds for University Press a step backward for Ky.’s cultural legacy

The first meeting of the editorial board of the University Press of Kentucky in 1969, after it became a statewide consortium. From left to right: William M. Jones, Berea College; Victor B. Howard, Morehead State University; Lowell H. Harrison, Western Kentucky University; Richard M. Kain, University of Louisville; Albert Kirwan, University of Kentucky;Frederic D. Ogden, Eastern Kentucky University;Charles T. Hazelrigg, Centre College; Vance Ramage, Murray State University; Henry E. Cheaney, Kentucky State University. UK Special Collections