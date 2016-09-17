Louisville’s big splash onto the national scene drenches Florida State

In more ways than one, fans were wise to bring towels, rain slickers and other stay-dry paraphernalia at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on Saturday. That’s because Louisville made a big splash that surely sent a tsunami across the college football scene.
Louisville washed over No. 2 Florida State 63-20.
A morning drizzle and gloomy gray skies did not damper the enthusiasm of Louisville fans for what they hoped would be a coming-out party. Three hours before kickoff, game traffic backed up from the stadium to the Watterson Expressway. The result was an announced record crowd of 55,632.
For the first time in U of L football history, ESPN’s “College GameDay” originated from Louisville. Such an occasion was nothing special for Florida State, a perennial power playing its 33rd game from a “College GameDay” site. Only Alabama (36), Florida (36) and Ohio State (34) have been in more.
Then the rain stopped, the clouds parted (at least for a while) and Louisville looked like the big brother putting a presumptuous younger sibling in his place.
Louisville, which came into the game ranked No. 10, set a record for points scored against a Florida State team. The previous high was 59 by Oregon in the 2014 college football playoffs.
As if playing just one more Charlotte or Syracuse, Louisville built a 63-10 lead before pulling its starters. The Cards had 22 plays that gained 10 or more yards, counting two punt returns covering 69 and 61 yards, plus a 36-yard return of an interception.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson made a compelling case for being a Heisman Trophy candidate. For the third straight game this season (and fifth straight dating back to last season), he ran (146) and passed (216) for more than 100 yards.
Brandon Radcliff also ran for 118 yards. James Quick caught seven passes for 122 yards.
In building a 35-10 halftime lead, Louisville was the picture of efficiency. Five of U of L’s seven first-half possessions resulted in touchdowns. A sixth saw a 48-yard field goal attempt bounce off the left upright.
The times of Louisville’s five touchdown drives were 2:06, 2:34, 3:16, 2:32 and 1:05.
Playing a top-five team did not affect Louisville’s offense, which came into the game leading the nation with an average of 754 yards. The Cards were right on schedule with 375 yards in the first half.
Before halftime, Jackson had run for 94 and passed for another 180.
Louisville’s 35 points were the most scored in a first half against Florida State since San Diego State had 38 in 1977.
In the last two meetings, Florida State rallied to win. U of L led 21-0 here two years ago before Florida State won 42-31. Then in Tallahassee last season, U of L led 14-13 in the third quarter before the Seminoles won 41-21.
A dramatic play barely a minute into the second half Saturday seemed to rule out another comeback.
After a three-and-out possession to begin the half, Florida State punted. U of L’s Jaire Alexander returned the kick 69 yards for a touchdown. The program’s first punt return touchdown since 2010 increased Louisville’s lead to 42-10.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next game
Louisville at Marshall
8 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports)
