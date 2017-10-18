Louisville fires longtime athletics director Tom Jurich after three hours of discussion

University of Louisville Athletics Director Tom Jurich was fired by the school’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday.
The board voted 10-3 to terminate Jurich’s contract with cause. The board deliberated in closed session for about three hours before calling the vote.
Jurich, Louisville’s athletics director since 1997, was placed on paid administrative leave by the university on Sept. 27, one day after the school’s men’s basketball program was implicated in a federal investigation into corruption in the sport. Vince Tyra has been serving as interim athletics director since Jurich was put on leave.
In his suspension letter from interim president Greg Postel, Jurich was told, “The level of misconduct and criminal activity alleged to have been engaged in by your coaching staff, combined with the negative local, regional and national attention brought upon the University of Louisville by the Athletics Department is unacceptable.” Postel’s letter also was critical of Jurich for allegedly failing to consult with the interm president or the board before negotiating a 10-year, $160 million sponsorship deal with Adidas last summer.
Head coach Rick Pitino was placed on leave the same day and was fired Monday in a vote by the ULAA board. Pitino was fired by a unanimous vote.
The federal investigation was the latest black eye for the Cardinals program, which was already reeling from a sex scandal.
In the latest investigation, federal prosecutors said at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn’t name the schools but contained enough details to identify one of them as Louisville, the other was Miami.
Jurich was credited with fueling unprecedented growth of U of L athletics during his tenure. He engineered the school’s 2014 move into the Atlantic Coast Conference and oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements to the school’s athletics facilities, including an ongoing expansion of the football team’s Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. The KFC Yum Center, home of the Cardinals basketball team, was also build under Jurich’s watch.
Under Jurich, U of L won a men’s basketball national championship in 2013, saw its women’s basketball team twice reach the NCAA title game and placed its baseball team in the College World Series four times. The Cardinals football team played in the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl, produced the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner in Lamar Jackson and became a regular player on the sport’s national scene. The school’s other sports also made improvements across the board.
Comments