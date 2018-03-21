David Padgett looks to next step after release from Louisville

Louisville interim head coach David Padgett confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that he would not be retained by the university and will be seeking a coaching position elsewhere.
“I’ve got to focus on what’s next for me,” Padgett said. “Right now, I don’t have an anwer for that.”
Padgett, 33, had served on former head coach Rick Pitino’s staff for three seasons when he was thrust into the role of interim head coach in the wake of the FBI investigation into alleged basketball corruption.
Padgett led the Cardinals to a 22-14 record, including a 9-9 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and two wins in the postseason NIT after missing out on a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Two other U of L assistants and Pitino were alluded to, but not named, in a federal indictment. No one connected with Louisville has been charged in the case, but the subsequent controversy led to the dismissal of Pitino, assistants Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson and athletics director Tom Jurich.
Padgett played for the Cardinals from 2005 to 2008 and began his coaching career at Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis in 2011 before taking a position as director of basketball operations at Louisville in 2014
