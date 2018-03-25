Louisville women level Oregon State, earn trip to Final Four

The University of Louisville women’s basketball team made history this season by earning the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
More history might be on the horizon.
The Cardinals pounded No. 6 seed Oregon State 76-43 in the NCAA Tournament’s Lexington Region finals at Rupp Arena on Sunday to earn the program’s third trip to the Final Four. They’re now two wins away from their first National Championship.
Louisville looked plenty comfortable all weekend in Rupp. After routing Stanford by 27 points in the Sweet Sixteen, the Cardinals never trailed the Beavers in their Elite Eight matchup.
Louisville led 31-24 at halftime, but the advantage felt like it should have been well into double digits. The Cardinals missed several open shots, including eight three-pointers. Oregon State kept it close by hitting 4-of-8 shots from the perimeter.
Louisville found its range in the second half and wasted no time putting the Beavers away. The Cardinals outscored OSU 28-12 in the third quarter and at one point reeled off a 16-5 run. They led 59-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Asia Durr led the Cardinals with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Durr, one of four finalists for the 2018 Naismith College Player of the Year award, added five rebounds and four assists. Myisha Hines-Allen chipped in 16 points and three steals.
Sam Fuehring scored 14 points, but her biggest contribution may have been her ability to get Oregon State star Marie Gulich into foul trouble. Gulich still finished with a team-high 14 points for OSU, but she picked up her third foul early in the second half and her minutes were limited the rest of the way. She fouled out with 9:25 left in the game and Louisville leading by 23.
Louisville will face either Mississippi State or UCLA in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, March 30. The Bulldogs and Bruins tip off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
This story will be updated.
