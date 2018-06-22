Kentucky native Ray Spalding selected in 2018 NBA Draft

The Phildaelphia 76ers chose former University of Louisville basketball star Ray Spalding with the 56th overall pick in the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday night.
Dallas reportedly traded the 54th pick for the 56th and 60th picks in the draft, both owned by Philadelphia entering Thursday.
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward who played at Trinity High School, was the Cardinals' second-leading scorer as a senior at 12.3 points per game. He was also Louisville's top rebounder at 8.7 per game.
Spalding shot 54.3 percent from the field and 64.0 percent at the free-throw line. He at one time was the No. 66 overall prospect in the class of 2015 and top Kentucky player in that class.
