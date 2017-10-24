Jurich accused of ‘bullying’ in scathing Louisville termination letter

The University of Louisville on Tuesday released the termination letter it sent to Athletics Director Tom Jurich accusing him of “deliberate dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying and breach of your fiduciary obligations.”
The letter, dated Oct. 20, 2017, came two days after the Board of Trustees voted to fire Jurich with cause in the wake of the FBI college corruption investigation that also led to the firing of men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and one of his assistants.
Among the many citations in the letter are a “willful lack of supervision of head coaches,” “ineffective management, divisive leadership, unprofessional conduct, and a lack of collegiality best characterized as intimidation and bullying that extends from student government to the university’s senior leadership.”
The letter is signed by interim university president Gregory Postel.
In response Tuesday afternoon, Jurich’s public relations team released a statement to InsiderLouisville.com and other outlets accusing university officials of “a character assassination of a man who has done so much for Louisville.”
