Severe weather once again wreaked havoc at the Barbasol Championship, pushing the final round of Kentucky’s PGA Tour event into Monday. But a pair of former University of Kentucky golfers finished up their tour debuts strong on Sunday.
Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
Lamar Jackson is new to the NFL, still just three days into his first training camp, but the Baltimore Ravens’ first-round draft pick already seems to understand, at least implicitly, the old adage about the backup quarterback being the most popular guy in town.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid arrived Sunday on the campus of Missouri Western State University to start his 20th season as an NFL head coach, yet finds himself energized by what's new on his football team for 2018.
Two former University of Kentucky golfers are making the most of their sponsor exemptions at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville. Cooper Musselman and Chip McDaniel both made the cut.
Federal authorities say a Florida businessman already charged with orchestrating a massive Medicare fraud scheme is being charged with bribing a basketball coach in order to help get a student admitted.
UK is in the mix for James Wiseman, Vernon Carey, Jaden McDaniels, Cole Anthony, Scottie Lewis, Matthew Hurt and many other top recruits in the 2019 class. Here’s a look at when they’ll make college decisions.
