College Sports

College Sports

Trending Stories

Videos

Frustrating weather day for Cooper Musselman and golfers at Barbasol

Former St. Xavier and University of Kentucky star Cooper Musselman battled weather conditions and interruptions in play at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship at Champions at Keene Trace. Musselman finished at 7-under par for the tournament.
By

View More Video

BASKETBALL

MEN STATE WOMEN

FOOTBALL

STATE
  • EKU Roster | Schedule | Stats
  • Morehead State Roster | Schedule | Stats
  • Murray State Roster | Schedule | Stats
  • WKU Roster | Schedule | Stats

    • Top Photos