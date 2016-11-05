EKU quarterback Bennie Coney is no longer on the team

Eastern Kentucky University quarterback Bennie Coney isn’t on the team anymore, but officials have not explained why.
EKU released the following statement Saturday: “Eastern Kentucky University quarterback Bennie Coney is no longer with the team. Bennie is on course to graduate in December and will remain on scholarship through the semester. He will continue to have access to the Bratzke Student-Athlete Academic Success Center. Everyone within the football program and the athletics department wishes Bennie all the best in his future endeavors.”
Coney, 23, a redshirt senior from Plant City, Fla., started five times in eight games this season.
Last year, he started in 10 games and became the first Colonel to throw for 400-plus yards in a game, finishing with 417 yards at Murray State, according ekusports.com. He threw 23 touchdown passes last year, averaging 224.6 yards per game, according to the site. His total of 2,471 yards was the second-highest single season total in EKU history.
During the first quarter of EKU’s game versus University of Tennessee-Martin last week, Coney moved into third place on the school’s career passing yards list.
He played as a redshirt at the University of Cincinnati before transferring to EKU as a redshirt sophomore in 2014.
